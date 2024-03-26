Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys 190 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $522.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $395.40 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The firm has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

