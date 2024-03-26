Kilroy Realty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 124.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

KRC stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

