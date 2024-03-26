KickToken Price Reaches $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 1% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $232.44 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02344001 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

