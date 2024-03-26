KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0235

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $1,721.47 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007241 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00025982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00015882 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,018.36 or 1.00650655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012396 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00150682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02356147 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,830.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.