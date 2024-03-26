Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 98 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,660. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.