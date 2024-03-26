Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,740,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,038,172. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

