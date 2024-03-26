Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,812,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,350,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IFRA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 233,378 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

