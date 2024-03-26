Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $456,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.13.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.05. 951,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,323. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $644.48 and its 200 day moving average is $585.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.