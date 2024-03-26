Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $348,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,728 shares. The stock has a market cap of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

