Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. 1,126,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,604. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

