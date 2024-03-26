Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

FOCT remained flat at $40.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,406 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

