Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,547. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

