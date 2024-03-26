Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 798 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,654. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.32 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average is $305.01. The company has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

