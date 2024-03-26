Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

