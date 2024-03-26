Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
