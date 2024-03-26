Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Trading Down 3.2%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 264,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,385,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.