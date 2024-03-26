KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139,397 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of KE worth $54,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $4,257,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,169,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $7,957,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of KE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,216. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

KE Dividend Announcement

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEKE

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.