Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up to $81.13

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.13, but opened at $85.03. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 2,756 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

