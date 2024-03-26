Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
