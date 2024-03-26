JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 96,169 shares.The stock last traded at $61.56 and had previously closed at $61.20.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $862.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

