Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $759,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. 4,275,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,483. The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.01.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

