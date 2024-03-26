Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $63.63. 5,131,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,374. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

