John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,715 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises 8.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned 2.80% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $898.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

