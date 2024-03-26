Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 64.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $6.74 million and $173,917.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 93.4% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00422967 USD and is up 90.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114,938.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

