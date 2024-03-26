Jefferies Financial Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $100.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,893,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

