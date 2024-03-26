Jefferies Financial Group Increases Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target to $128.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 581,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,848. The firm has a market cap of $777.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,079,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth about $6,100,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,283 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

