JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after buying an additional 6,168,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

