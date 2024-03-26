Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) versus Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Critical Survey

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) and Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and Reliance Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 12.73% 30.00% 10.70% Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Janus International Group and Reliance Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Reliance Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Janus International Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Janus International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than Reliance Worldwide.

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Janus International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janus International Group and Reliance Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $1.07 billion 2.08 $135.70 million $0.92 16.41 Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Janus International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Worldwide.

Summary

Janus International Group beats Reliance Worldwide on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

About Reliance Worldwide

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products. The company provides its products under the SharkBite, JG Speedfit, HoldRite, CashAcme, Reliance Valves, MultiSafe, and John Guest brands. It distributes its products through retail, wholesale, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

