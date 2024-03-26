Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

