Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 4,571,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,784,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

