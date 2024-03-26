Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 813 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 59,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

