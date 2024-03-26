Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

