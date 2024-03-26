Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $11.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,923. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

