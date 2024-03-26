Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BXP traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,006. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

