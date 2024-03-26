Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

