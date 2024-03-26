Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $81,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PLD traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,494. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

