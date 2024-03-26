Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.35. 3,394,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,131. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

