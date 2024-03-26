Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $120,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.32. 4,853,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,788,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.