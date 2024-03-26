Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.91.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.98. 296,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,220. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.21 and a 200 day moving average of $219.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

