Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $6.24 on Tuesday, hitting $331.00. 1,639,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.55.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

