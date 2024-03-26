Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Block by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. 5,782,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,954,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

