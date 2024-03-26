Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 124 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $972.75. 513,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $908.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.43. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.