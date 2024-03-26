Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 149.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $6,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.70. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

