Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.57. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

