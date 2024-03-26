J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Sells 15,000 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $445,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JILL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 90,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JILL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

