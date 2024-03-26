iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 206,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,887,000.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.73. 20,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,237. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1483 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

