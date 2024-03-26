iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 361,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 347,750 shares.The stock last traded at $90.32 and had previously closed at $90.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

