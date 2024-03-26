iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Position Decreased by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned 0.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.97. 67,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

