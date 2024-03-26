iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $122.86. 204,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,276. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $124.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

