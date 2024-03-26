iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 340,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.