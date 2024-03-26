iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 18.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $69,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $337.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average of $297.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.56 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

